HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — August is National Breastfeeding Month and Texas WIC is providing free resources and support to mothers and pregnant women.

Burlene Carrizales, Lactation Consultant at Hidalgo County Health & Human Services said, “Since the early 90s, the World Health Organization has focused on increasing our breastfeeding rates. Then the United States Breastfeeding Coalition embraced it in 2011. So annually every year in August, we’re celebrating breastfeeding mothers and supporting and this year we are focusing on working mothers.”

Carrizales also encourages business owners or anyone in an administrative position to look into support for breastfeeding mothers.

“The Pump Act has been in existence since 2010, and the Affordable Care Act was updated this year, and many more mothers are now protected. So mothers during their working hours are able to pump and for the workplace to be compliant is really important. They can reach out for more information or search online about the Pump Act to learn more.

For more information call 956-292-7711.