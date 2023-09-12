HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Mission of Mercy announces its inaugural free dental clinic at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg on Sept. 15 and 16.

There will be dentists on-site to help assist the underserved population in the Rio Grande Valley with regard to oral health.

Dr. Carlos Cruz and Dr. Jose Cazares spoke about the event and said the services available will be: fillings, cleanings, extractions, root canals, pediatric dental care, removable partials, dentures, and more.

