PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over thirty years, the Texas International Fishing Tournament has contributed to the education of many students.

“This year, we’ve given up 25 scholarships, including our tipped host is who receives the Mike Baldry Memorial Scholarship,” Rebecca Galvan with the TIFT scholarship committee chair said.

The application takes into consideration a minimum of a 2.25 GPA as well as the applicants involvement with TIFT.

“It’s a big trip to the family fishing tradition and get receiving the scholarship From tips really showcases that you have been involved with the tournament for as long as you can remember,” Galvan said.

There are plenty of ways to get involved and your help won’t go unnoticed.

“Whether that be volunteering, helping out on a Monday or Tuesday before the tournament or most important is Sunday, cleaning up when no one really wants to be here,” said TIFT hostess, Mae Kennedy.

Applicants can re-apply throughout their college career as long as they are full-time students.

Kennedy received the Mike Baldry Memorial Scholarship. Kennedy encourages others interested to apply and enjoy the tournament.

“I would say have fun go out there. This tournament is a big family involvement tournament… So just have fun. It’s an awesome time,” Kennedy said.

Whether you want to volunteer, or enjoy some time fishing, the scholarship program is always looking to help their fellow fishing enthusiasts.