MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temple Emanuel in McAllen hosted a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in honor of those affected by the war in Israel.

The temple welcomed Rio Grande Valley residents as they prayed for peace in Israel. It wasn’t just the Jewish community that joined but multiple religious denominations to think of and pray for those impacted by the war.

“We’re blessed to live in a community where we share such close ties in faith that we are able to come together in times of crisis and hopefully, we’ll come together in happier times ahead,” said Rabbi Nathan Farb, Temple Emanuel.

Rabbi Farb said it is important that communities of faith regardless of boundaries come together and focus on the good in the community.