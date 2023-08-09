HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veronica Baca with Sunrise Mall in Brownsville stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to talk about back-to-school and how students can get prepared.

The Back to School Bash is set for Friday, Aug. 11 at the Sunrise Mall Center Court, through the Luby’s entrance, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Missy’s Modeling Studio MV Limited will be on hand to model the latest back-to-school fashions.

Free school supplies will be provided by Tip of Texas Family Outreach Center. Games, prizes, and a spin the wheel will be available where they can win gift cards and much more.

