EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas International Film Festival is accepting submissions for its upcoming 2024 film festival.

Entries are being accepted for participants to submit their work for the 10th annual STXIFF until 11:59 p.m. on May 7, 2024.

To qualify, films must be completed after Jan. 1, 2021, and must not be publicly available online, for purchase or renting.

The film festival accepts narrative films, documentaries, music videos and animations.

Submissions are only accepted through FilmFreeway through the website as a short or feature film in any category.

Short films must be between 2 minutes and 40 minutes long. Feature films must be between 40 minutes to 120 minutes long.

Official selections will be announced on June 15, 2024, by email to filmmakers and STXIFF social media platforms.

For a full list of guidelines, categories and awards, visit the STXIFF website.

The film festival will take place from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2024.