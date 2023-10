HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health Systems will be having its Children’s Fall Festival tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the STHS Children’s Main Parking Lot at 1102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.

The first 500 kids that show up, get a free T-shirt, the official South Texas Health Systems children’s t-shirt.

For more information call (956) 388-2016.