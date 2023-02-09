HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation is hosting its second annual Harlingen Save A Life event.

The event runs at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Harlingen Community Center located at 201 E. Madison Ave.

The free community training is to provide coaching on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, steps on how to identify and assist someone affected by life threating bleeding and how to respond in an active violence incident.

The event is not a certification class, but a training class and all ages are welcome.

For more information, contact STEC at (956) 364-2711 or email at melanie.machen@stec-ems.org.