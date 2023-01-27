MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College announced a new collaboration with the Universidad Tecnológica de Matamoros (UTM) in a letter of intent, said STC

The partnership, according to a news release from STC, continues to expand its partnerships across the border to advance the economic development of the region.

“Texas and the Valley, like the rest of the country, are facing a manpower shortage, and Mexico and the border partnerships we forge may well be the solution to the continued prosperity of our region,” said STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D. “We are excited to enter this partnership with UTM. We both have a lot to offer our students and by working together we can achieve greatness and regional prosperity.”

The university in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, is about 60 miles from the STC Pecan campus in McAllen and focuses on robotics and mechatronics technologies. It is ranked No. 6 in the world for its mechatronics program.

“I have to salute Dr. Solis for the work he does. Together we will continue the noble work to transform lives and bring greater opportunities to students on both sides of the border,” said UTM President Diana Masso Quintana. “We look forward to sharing best practices and collaborating with STC, a great institution.”

City of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said these educational partnerships are valuable to the border region.

“These visits and partnerships are critical to the economic development of our communities,” Villalobos said. “Together, we can attract more businesses to the border, create more jobs and fill them with qualified candidates.”

STC Global Market Development Coordinator Luisa Fernanda Rodriguez leads this initiative.

“Education is the foundation of economic growth and with this collaboration, both STC and UTM students will have the privilege of being exposed to many new training and employment opportunities,” said Rodriguez. “It’s a win-win for industries and communities that span both sides of the border.”

Visit South Texas College for more information on Advanced Manufacturing or technical programs offered.