PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College is introducing a new cosmetology certificate program that will be more cost-efficient for students looking to get into the beauty industry.

The new program will offer a cosmetology operators certificate, which can be completed in two semesters. Students will be taught theory, knowledge and get hands-on training to prepare them for state written and practical exams for licensure.

Career options for students can include positions as entry-level stylists, booth rental or contractor; make-up artist; theatre makeup or artist for special occasions; esthetician specializing in skin care facial treatments; or nail technicians specializing in manicure, pedicure and nail enhancement.

“South Texas College is highly committed to empowering future beauty professionals with innovative workforce development and real-world connections to reach a candidate`s fullest potential, while providing affordable tuition that is 50% less than the average cost of schools in our area,” Cosmetology Instructor Carla Balleza said.

Applications are now being accepted for the new cosmetology program.

Students can start the application process at the Apply Texas website and submit their application for approval as well as the transcripts required for the program.