HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College Ballet Folklorico invites the public to its Amistades Concert Series 2023 on Friday, Nov. 17 with special guest Ensamble Folklorico Mexicano.

“We’ve been working really hard for Amistades Concert Series,” said Adolfo Salinas, STC Ballet Folklorico Director. “It’ll be this Friday at the Edinburg City Auditorium. We have our special guests Ensamble Folklorico Mexicano from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico joining us. I think it’ll be a fantastic show and I think the public will enjoy it.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 630 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Edinburg City Auditorium is located at 200 N. 7th Ave.