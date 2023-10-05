HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Walk for Women will hold its annual walk on Sunday, Oct. 15, and its casino night fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 20.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center and ends at Louie’s Backyard.

Registration is the same day and starts at 8:30 a.m. Those participating must register and obtain a wristband in order to walk.

The casino night kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs until 11:00 that evening. There is a $40 admission purchase entry that covers raffle tickets for amazing prizes, delicious hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, $500 in gaming chips, and a live auction.

The winnings at the end of the night will be exchanged for raffle tickets that can be applied towards one or more drawings for prizes.

For more information visit South Padre Island Walk for Women.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.