HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the September edition of South Texas Healthy Living TV show, South Texas Health System brings tips for viewers on how to be safe in the fall season.

When it comes to mental health there are two factors that affect it; depression and anxiety.

Tom Castañeda with South Texas Health System says there are about 300 million cases of depression reported in the U.S. each year followed by anxiety.

“So those are two that are very common, and they’re really common right here in the Rio Grande Valley. During the pandemic, we saw a lot of depression and anxiety and we saw a big increase in mental health issues across the country, because of social isolation.”

Little things such as going out for a walk can help keep your mental state in check.

“Taking a little bit of time to make sure that you’re sort of concentrating on life. Things like meditating on breathing exercises. So it is overall, it’s just a great opportunity, to be out and concentrate on your mental health,” said Castañeda.

The last thing to focus on is healthy eating. What you eat affects your mental health. Putting down the junk food and eating leafy greens is a good start. Eating chicken and those foods that help boost your mental health.

All this and more is highlighted in the South Texas Healthy Living September episode that will air on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. on NBC 23.

