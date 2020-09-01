South Padre Island unveils fifth Sea Turtle Art Trail sculpture

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The city of South Padre Island has unveiled its fifth sea turtle sculpture on the Sea Turtle Art Trail at the Island’s Chamber of Commerce.

The fifth turtle, titled “Stop and Smell the Roses” was created by Cecilia Garza. Garza’s design focuses on creating a sense of relaxation, said a press release.

The release mentions there are still two other sea turtles to be revealed.

“South Padre Island is the place for so many visitors to stop and appreciate the beauty of the Gulf,” said Ed Caum South Padre Island’s CVB Director in the release. “Cecilia Garza’s rendition reminds us that we all must appreciate the moments we have together, moments to pause, reflect, and appreciate the natural world around us.”

The sculptures are meant to highlight South Padre Island for its work to celebrate, rescue and work to protect sea turtles.

For more information on the Sea Turtle Art Trail, visit their website.