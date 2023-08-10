HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sea4ever event is coming to the Holiday Inn Resort on South Padre Island located at 100 Padre Blvd.

The event will mimic a wedding and a quinceañera with about 20-25 vendors of flowers, and caterers on hand to showcase their businesses.

Happening on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sea4ever will also have complimentary brunch bites and mimosas provided by Chef Alex.

For more information contact by email at events@holidayinnpadre.com.

