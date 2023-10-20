HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For children with autism and other sensory differences, Halloween can be a challenge.

Kids enjoy Halloween because of the costumes, candy, and fun, but those who are autistic find it difficult because of the extra sights, sounds, and crowds that the holidays bring.



Olivia Saenz with BlueSpring Pediatrics has some considerations when dealing with an autistic child.

“Do you know a child with autism? If you do, reach out to that child’s family and ask, what is it that this child does not like? Okay, then don’t include that. If they don’t like loud noises, having those types of things that pop out and shriek would not be the best home decor at the time. If they might be particular about what they eat, if this child only eats pizza or Lay’s potato chips, then don’t have anything else in their diet.”

Saenz adds to involve the community. A few houses or the whole block, agree to offer a coordinated hour of trick-or-treating for kids minus the light-up decorations and overwhelming sounds. Or for trunk-or-treat, invite several cars to a parking lot, put candy in the trunks, and let the children move from car to car picking candy.

