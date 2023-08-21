HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. announced its fundraiser which will benefit the construction of the largest fully enclosed sea turtle hospital in the world.

With construction set to be finished in the coming six months, Sea Turtle Inc. is raffling a 2023 Dargel 186 Skout, with a Suzuki motor and custom trailer included valued at $60,000.

Each ticket costs $100, and only 1,000 tickets will be available, so the odds of winning are good, according to Sea Turtle Inc.

Visit Sea Turtle Inc. for more information on its fundraisers and the rehabilitation hospital.

