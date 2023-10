SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito presents its “Trail the 13th” event.

The city along with Cameron County Constable Precinct 3, will hold the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 on that Friday at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park, next to the Resaca Trail.

The public is welcome to this free “spooktacular” family event. Free candy will be handed out and costumes are encouraged.