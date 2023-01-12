SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School cheerleaders Denali Saucedo, Naveiah Sauseda, Cassandra Cruz, and Kylie Garza recently represented their city and the Rio Grande Valley in London, England,

The four also represented Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Photo courtesy: Carolina Sauseda

“I felt honored to represent San Benito High School Cheer at this prestige event. It was

a once-in-a-lifetime experience that truly was exciting in every aspect. Especially

because it was my senior year, I appreciated the opportunity to attend London’s New

Year Day Parade,” said Naveiah Sauseda.

Since its inaugural parade in 1987, the London New Year’s Day Parade attracts over 10,000

participants from the USA, UK, Europe, and beyond to delight a street audience of

over 500,000 and TV audience, which reaches more than 500,000,000 annually, said Varsity Spirit’s news release.