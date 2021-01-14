Salvation Army in need of donations after pandemic holds back fundraising

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has been challenging many, and charities like the Salvation Army have struggled to raise funds.

During the pandemic, the Salvation Army has had to put their fundraising efforts on hold.

Salvation Army’s Lieutenant Adolph Aguirre explains why they were unable to meet their fundraising goal.

“The original goal for this Christmas season was $200,000, we readied $175,000 so we were only short $30,000. We expected it to fall a lot further behind but we were able to get the community to come behind us and support us.”

The fundraising money will go towards numerous things the organization has like the food pantry and clothing vouchers.

“But it also goes to the repair, replace the equipment that you see behind you, and also to pay the staff it takes to be able to put out 700 meals daily,” said Aguirre.

The significance of the fundraiser spreads further than just the food they serve to the community.

“It’s significant because we are seeing an increase of people, we’ve tripled the amount of food that we are serving since the pandemic has started and people depend on us for nutritional healthy meals during this time,” said Aguirre.

Those intersted in donating can visit their website.