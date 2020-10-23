Safe scares: Drive-thru haunted house opens in Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Drive-Thru Haunted House at Hacienda San Miguel Venue is keeping safety first while trying to celebrate Halloween.

Co-planner Alexia Suarez says they had this idea because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“With all the pandemic going on and stuff like that and while you know how just a few days ago Hidalgo County decided to cancel trick or treating and haunted houses stuff like that, so we thought of something different,” said Suarez.

She says they posted to social media to see if the community was open to the idea.

“When we first posted like what of you guys think of a haunted house drive-thru we didn’t expect it to go, I can say as viral as we thought, it went up like crazy like sharing all over social media,” said Suarez.

Suarez added the growing response prompted them to go forward with the drive-thru haunted house.

“We tried implementing a drive-thru haunted house where people don’t have contact with anybody else,” said Suarez. “So, there won’t be any infections or anything, any virus going around, and they’re basically just in their vehicles.”

Aylin Ramirez says she wanted to participate to thrill people.

“I would have to sum it up with just COVID, like just seeing everyone so down and you know everyone in a bad mood because of everything that’s going on and well I wanted to give people that thrill.”

The Drive-Thru Haunted House is located on 6917 N. Bentsen Palm Drive in Mission. It will be open from October 22 to November 1 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets for the drive-thru hunted house are $25 per car for two people and $10 for each additional person. Tickets are sold at the gate.