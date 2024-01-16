CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several areas in the Rio Grande Valley are open to people who need a safe place to go to avoid the frigid weather.

“It’s important to convey to the community that if they’re cold, at any point they need to come in and seek shelter to come in for food we are available for them,” said Victor Rivera, executive director of Loaves and Fishes of the RGV.

In Harlingen, Loaves and Fishes of the RGV have opened their doors not just as a warming center but also as an emergency shelter.

Rivera says those who need help can also get food, warming, and hygiene kits.

“Oftentimes we take it for granted we have central air and heat but many homes throughout the city and the country are experiencing the coldness so what better way to come into Loaves and Fishes where we have the resources,” Rivera said.

Boston native Gregory Moore was searching for a way to stay out of the cold.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department were able to send him to Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville because they have opened their doors as a warming center.

Officials with the Brownsville Office of Emergency Management say there are other spots as warming centers such as the rec center on E. Tyler Street, and the Sports park all lasting till Wednesday and longer if need be.

The Ozanam Center will provide shelter.

“It’s important that they keep in mind that the temperatures are dropping down so the wind chill factor is going to be very low into the 20’s so it might not be the temperatures that’s so low but the wind chill will be,” Odee Ann Leal with the Brownsville Office of Emergency Management said.

Moore says this church is a safe spot for him.

“I will stay here as long as they let me, let me watch a video on my phone, let me relax mellow out a little bit, and find my resources,” Moore said.