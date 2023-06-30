EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers and Driscoll Health Plan will be partnering for the annual Back to School Expo.

It’s the third year for the Vipers but the first they will partner with Driscoll Health Plan. The event is set for Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena.

“We’re going to be doing sports physicals, vaccinations because sometimes those are barriers for parents, and maybe kids don’t have the shot they need to go to school,” said Alfred Molina, Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Ambassador. “So we’re gonna have vaccinations for adults as well and for children. We invite the community to come on out for this event, bring your vaccination card, they’re going to be provided by the Health and Human Services, also sponsored by Driscoll Health Plan.”

Bert Ogden Arena will be filled with vendors giving out school supplies. There will be free backpacks for the first 1,000 kids, and lunch boxes as well.

