RGV singer speaks on his journey to ‘The Voice’

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — During the pandemic, many used the extra free time to learn new things. Rio Grande Valley (RGV) native, Gean Garcia, used his time to work on his craft and has now turned one of his biggest dreams into a reality.

“Around my teenage years, I started to see that the only thing I wanted to do was play music,” he said.

Not long ago, Garcia auditioned and made it to one of the most competitive singing shows, The Voice.

“You don’t really feel it, you just see it on TV and it’s just like wow this is happening,” he said.

Garcia said his dad Jon Carlo Garcia has been supportive throughout the journey.

According to Garcia, music runs in the family and during the pandemic they brought that passion into their homes.

“We built a studio at home and he just started going into the studio and writing and signing and practicing,” he said.

Garcia’s father mentioned the moment his son told him he was going to audition for the show he encouraged him to give it his all.

The day of the audition, Garcia’s passion shined through on stage which landed him on Team Kelly.

“Kelly was always my favorite coach and to have her turn her chair for me was like perfect,” he said.

Although Gean was first on Team Kelly, he was stolen by Team John Legend during the knockout round.

Gean mentions he is appreciative of the support he received from family and friends.

He never thought he would make it this far, so he reminds aspiring artists to continue doing what they love.

“Work on yourself, work on your craft, on what you love, it’s going to take you to places,” he said.