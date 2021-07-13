RGV PRIDE Virtual Run underway to benefit Valley Aids Council

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect VAC’s goal is to raise $10,000. It was previously reported they were seeking $1,000.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — RGV PRIDE is holding a virtual run and fitness challenge to benefit the Valley Aids Council (VAC).

Valley AIDS Council Chief Deputy of Access and Continuity Care, Pedro Coronado said registration is open for the virtual fitness challenge.

According to Coronado, the decision to do a challenge was after noticing the rise in popularity during the pandemic.

He said virtual challenges are a great way for people to get active all while staying in their comfort zone.

“If you are somebody that likes to walk, that can be your challenge, you can walk 100 miles, I myself prefer to run,” he said.

Coronado said VAC’s ultimate goal is to raise $10,000.

Although grants have always been a helpful way to give back to the community, he said many times there is a great need.

Coronado said all money collected from the virtual fitness challenge will help raise funds to give back to those who struggle financially.

“This money we raise is for whatever the grants cannot pay for. For example, maybe you want to help somebody pay a utility bill that they don’t qualify for one of our grants, then we can be able to tap into this money,” he said.

The virtual fitness challenge ends on July 22.

Coronado encourages those who are interested in participating to sign up as soon as possible here.