HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the spirit of Halloween Bert Tamez from RGV Paranormal Lockdown tracked down a spirit at the ValleyCentral studios named “Samuel”.

Adam Cardona, Danielle Banda, and Jessica Kirk were present while Samuel made his presence known.

In addition to communicating with the spirit, Tamez also showed and explained the equipment used in his investigations and talked about the most haunted place he has visited.

Watch the NBC morning team and their reactions to the gear going off.