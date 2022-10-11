McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community and support are two major things members of the Valley AIDS Council take very seriously. For National Coming Out Day, non-profit leaders are creating a safe space for people across the Rio Grande Valley.

At Main Event in Pharr, community leaders are focused on making sure others don’t walk alone in their journey.

“We want everybody to feel like they have a place to fit in,” Valley AIDS Council community advocate Mandy Alvarez said.

Members of the Valley AIDS Council are doing their best on putting an end to stigmas and discrimination in regard of coming out and leaders say support is key.

“Self-empowerment is great, but when you have other people to back you up on your own journey it just makes it so much better, and everybody is on their own journey, and we respect that, and some people are not ready to come out today, but others are,” Alvarez said.

“This is the perfect time for us in the LGBTQ community to see who are our allies so who are the individuals who are not a part of the community but support the community,” Steven Cano said.

Cano is the community mobilization coordinator with the Valley AIDS Council and says the goal of National Coming Out Day is to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The non-profit says no one should feel left out because of who they are.

“We’re all here to support each other that’s what our goal is you know, we want everyone to feel safe we want everyone to feel included we want no one to feel excluded so our goal is to provide a safe space to our families and our clients and our youth which is really important,” Alvarez said.

Leaders with the profit say for those who are not ready; continue to walk at your own pace.

“This is community that if you’re already out and proud you know that they’re here and if you are still taking your time because it is a process and it is a journey to come out you get to come in and see who are the people for when you make that decision there are people that are waiting,” Cano said.

The gathering will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Main Event, located at 500 N Jackson Rd Suite C, in Pharr.

Leaders say all are welcome to this free event for the community.