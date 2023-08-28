HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Viva Selena Lopez and her mother Maria are headed to New York City.

Viva was selected for the National Down Syndrome Society Time Square Jumbotron Video on the Barbie Sponsorship Portion of a video.

But in order to get there she needs our help. Viva and her mom are asking for donations to help get her there because traveling to NYC is expensive.

To help Viva and her mom make it to NYC, you can visit CashApp: $Viva23 or at PayPal @DivaViva.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.