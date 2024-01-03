HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Humane Society visited with ValleyCentral on the importance of spaying and neutering our pets.

“There is a huge overpopulation problem, not only in the Rio Grande Valley but also in Texas,” said Jennifer Vasquez, Director of Development, RGV Humane Society. “So what we’re doing is we’re offering low-cost, spay-neuter services because it can take forever to get with your vet sometimes months at a time. Our prices are super affordable for both cats and dogs. We welcome everybody from across the RGV and you can always register on our website.”

RGV Humane Society will have three clinics in January. Two in Harlingen on Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. and in Mission on Jan. 13.

