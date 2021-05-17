RGV artist reaches customers around the world with Mexican culture inspired creations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An artist from the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) went from having utilities of her home shut off to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Even reaching customers from around the world with her handcrafted creations inspired by Mexican culture.

“When I create something, it means I don’t care what you think,” said Sarah Lee Soria, owner of Me Vale Creations. “This means something to me.”

Though she always found art to be a stress reliever, she never thought she could turn it into a career. After she and her husband lost their jobs, she decided to give it a try.

“We were camping outside our home and one day I sat in my daughter’s room and said, ‘What can I bring to the table?’ I said you know what, let me craft.”

Her first creation was a pink concha keychain. She shared it on Facebook and instantly started receiving interest from friends and family.

“They started messaging me saying, ‘Hey I would like to order one. Can you make an elote, cheeto, can you make a limon? can you make a mangonada?’”

As more orders came in, she began sharing the creations on social media and has amassed over 600,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.

“It was very engaging for people to see they were actually buying a product that was being handcrafted or hand-drawn, so that really blew up crazy,” Soria said.

Me Vale continues to grow every day, with customers coming from as far as Japan and Australia.

“We send them little Tajins as extra mementos so they can refill it as a ‘Thank you. From all over, thank you,’” she said. “That’s crazy.”

Soria has a message for others interested in following their passion to start their business.

“Don’t stop; you have no idea what you’re capable of until you push yourself,” she said. “Step outside your comfort zone. Go for it. I believe in you.”

Soria added she has dreams of one day having her merchandise sold at major retailers across the world.

To view products visit the Me Vale website.