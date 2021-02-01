Former police officer finds new way to keep community safe

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — For seven years, Rene Perez served the community as a law enforcement officer and now he has opened a business to continue keeping the community safe.

“My passion has always been to serve the community and help them in one way or another,” he said.

Perez opened Disinfecting Medics.







“When we go out and do this we don’t only go and spray homes, we do it with the passion,” says Perez.

A passion that started when the virus affected some of Perez’ loved ones.

“Five months ago I lost two uncles, one here in the Valley and one up north,” he said. “In October, my family and I, we all lost our mom to this horrific virus.”

Perez says his mother fought the virus for about fourteen days.

Mother Lydia Lopez

Perez says his mother’s passing was unexpected because she was a healthy woman who walked two to three miles every day.

He says he understands what others are going through and prays for each location he disinfects.

“People are not only hurting emotionally, they are hurting financially and some of them are even hurting physically because they themselves are just recovering from this horrific virus,” said Perez.

Perez hopes to be remembered as someone who continued to serve when it was needed the most.