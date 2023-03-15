PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Republican lawmakers joined in the Rio Grande Valley for a congressional hearing about what they call the failures of the current administration to deal with the border crisis.

The hearing was led by Republican Congressman Mark Green who focused on the current border crisis.

Lawmakers gathered at the South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence Building where democrats were not in attendance.

Before the hearing, several protestors were heard chanting and holding signs reading “Failure by Design.”

In the first phase, Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz and Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Director Steven Cagan were sworn in and were asked several questions in regard to border security and more.

“As you know cartels have deep pockets they don’t have to worry about policy, I have to worry about policy,” Ortiz said.

The Republican lawmakers at the hearing argued that more needs to be done.

“We are sick and tired of our young people dying, our emergency responders getting poisoned by fentanyl this is unacceptable,” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Georgia said.

“I’m not sure what it is that you’re doing, but whatever you’re doing I don’t think it’s enough at this point,” Carlos Gimenez (R) Florida said.

In the second round, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Sheriff Brad Coe of Kinney County and Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Chris Cabrera provided their testimonies and how resources are needed for Border Patrol agents.

“We’ve spent billions on aircrafts and technology on fencing and that’s great and we appreciate all of that stuff that you guys have given us however, we have not sufficiently invested in our agents which is the most important element in border security,” Cabrera said.

“The ones that I want to speak to are the Biden administration and the Democrats who failed to show up today to do their job on Homeland Security what they showed us here in South Texas is they don’t care about us here in South Texas and they certainly don’t care about national security,” Monica De La Cruz (R) Texas said.

Cabrera also says there is a lack of pay for Border Patrol agents and the job is becoming even more difficult.

Green says he plans to have another hearing in the future.