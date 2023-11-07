HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daniel Garza real estate broker at DTM Realty is also the co-founder of Turkey for Teachers.

Every year since 2016 Turkey for Teachers has given out 200 turkeys to Hidalgo teachers. This year with more sponsors we are doing 1,100 turkeys with over $4000 in cash prizes, food, music, and giveaways.

Garza said the event began to show love and appreciation for all Rio Grande Valley teachers and school district staff members.

At its last event, there were over 600 teachers and now the event is opening up to educators and staff from Cameron and Willacy counties.

