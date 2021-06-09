PSJA program encourages local businesses to employ students with disabilities

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA’s Pathways Toward Independence Program has sparked the life of many students for the past six years.

The program’s goal is to continue helping students with disabilities become employed after graduation.

PSJA’s Pathways Toward Independence Program student graduates

Program Director Veronica Quintana said she believes all students are capable of following their dreams and aspirations.

Quintana added all students enrolled in the program receive employability training as well as independent living skills.





For students to receive the program benefits, Quintana said they need to be in good standing.

“They have to have been done with their credits and their state assessments at their high schools,” she said.

According to Quintana, once students turn 18 and complete school requirements, they can enroll in the program.

Quintana said their goal is to expand their partnerships with more businesses throughout the Rio Grande Valley because students need job opportunities close to home.

“We know that in order for students to be able to sustain the job that it has to be convenient for the family,” she said.







Quintana said businesses that are partnered with the program are evaluated to ensure that it meets the student’s passions and needs.

Any family or local business interested in knowing more about the program is encouraged to reach out at (956) 784-8524.