SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD announced they will be hosting a Blanket & Sock Drive this holiday season.

The district’s news release said the event runs through Dec. 18 at all PSJA ISD middle schools.

The event is spearheaded by the PSJA Counseling Department and welcomes any donations for this cause, according to the district.

For more information call the PSJA Counseling Department at (956) 354-2088.