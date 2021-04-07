Prom could make a come back in 2021 for Mission CISD

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) seniors may get to experience prom in 2021.

The yearly tradition was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but Mission CISD Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Craig Verley, said precautions will remain in place if plans to have a prom move forward.

According to Verley, the interest towards possibly hosting the event was expressed by the campuses and campus administration.

“Now they’re just trying to figure out how best to go about that in a safer manner, if possible so that hopefully we will be able to offer some sort of in-person prom event for the students,” he said.

Verley said since the start of the pandemic the Mission district’s approach has been to take the road of caution.

Although there is a chance for prom this year, Verley expressed it will not be a normal prom.

“I’m sure there’s probably going to be a number of things that will be different about the prom, what those are will be campus-specific. They’re going to be taken into consideration, all the CDC rules and guidelines or any types of gatherings of that type,” he said.

The plan for Mission schools is to strongly work with all participants to ensure that everyone follows the guidelines in place.

Although Mission, Veterans Memorial and Mission Collegiate High School are from the same district, each school will individually have different plans on how they will want to proceed with senior events.

Verley said all plans and safety protocols will be approved by campus administration and safety officials.

As of now, it is uncertain what other districts are doing in regards to senior activities.