MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announced the launch of its Precinct 3 Heroes campaign.

This new initiative is aimed at recognizing and honoring individuals who have demonstrated acts of heroism in the Precinct 3 community, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division.

Despite the difficulties in the past two years, countless individuals have stepped up to help others in need. From healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic to community organizers and volunteers working tirelessly to support our most vulnerable, these everyday heroes have shown us that even in the darkest of times, hope and resilience can prevail.

The Precinct 3 Heroes campaign is an opportunity for community members to nominate someone who has made a positive impact in our community. From a first responder who risked their life to save others or a neighbor who went out of their way to help someone in need, said the news release.

To participate fill out a brief nomination form. Precinct 3 will select a monthly hero each month until the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to launch our Precinct 3 Heroes campaign and shine a spotlight on the random acts of kindness, bravery, and selflessness that often go unnoticed in our community,” said Commissioner Everardo Villarreal, PCT. 3. “We want to make sure that the impact these heroes are having on our Precinct doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Villarreal. “That’s what our ‘Precinct 3 Heroes’ campaign is all about.”

Nominees must reside in Precinct 3. For more information call (956) 585-4509.