Port Isabel hosts drive-thru census event, final efforts to get residents counted

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — The final days to participate in the 2020 Census are approaching and one city is trying until the last day to get residents counted.

Monday, Port Isabel hosted a drive-thru line where residents lined up to register for the census. It is one of the city’s final efforts in getting people counted.

“These counts are going to determine the amount of funds we are going to be receiving in our community for the next 10 years,” said Teris Capistran, Point Isabel ISD superintendent.

Capistran urges people to get counted because the next census will not be until 2030.

“Funds that are coming to our community are based on what happened 10 years ago,” said Capistran. “The county did not receive the amount of money they deserved based on the number of families that are here.”

The district put together a sponsorship with the city of Port Isabel to give away $25 H-E-B gift cards to anyone who registers. In addition a chance to win $50 and $100 gift cards in a raffle.

A local Justice of the Peace said setting it up as a drive-thru was the best way or everyone.

“We decided to conduct a drive-thru. That way it is convenient for everyone,” said Benito Ochoa IV.

Ochoa says he is hoping for the deadline to be extended to October 31.

“God willing, they will extend it to October 31,” said Ochoa. “Just due to the whole situation with the pandemic—it will only help the situation.”

“In the end we need people to come on out and just strictly be counted, that’s all it really is, is a head count of your household,” said Ochoa.