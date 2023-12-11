HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sgt. Sal Carmona with the Harlingen Police Department stopped by to discuss safety during the holiday season with pedestrian safety, and DWI enforcement.

“We’re going to have more officers out there starting on Wednesday, throughout the holiday period. Not only us in Harlingen but up and down the Valley and DPS as well,” said Carmona. “We’re trying to deter everybody from drinking and driving. Make a plan, have a plan, and then have a backup plan if you have to. Because too many times we get out there, we start having fun, and we drink too much. Then we just don’t know when to stop, or we think that we are capable of driving, but we’re not.”

Not only is it important to think about safety on the road during the holidays, but even safety when not on the road. People are walking around shopping and doing their to-do’s. What can be done to be safe as a pedestrian?

“We want to be able to go walking in the dark but when we have to use the intersection, you have to use the crosswalks, you want to be prepared, have bright clothing. Too many times the fatalities we have seen recently, were all in dark clothing. They all crossed the street and not at the intersection. People are driving there, they’re not paying attention. They’re doing their shopping, they’re looking at their phones. If you’re walking you want to look left right and then left again,” said Carmona.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.