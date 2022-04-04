HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – NBC 23 and CBS 4 joined the community Friday in celebrating South Texas culture at the yearly Borderfest. We broadcasted live from the festival during our morning, afternoon, and evening shows.

Our anchors and reporters had a great time interacting with community members, vendors, and even had the opportunity to interview performing artists.

Mariachi Herencia Mexicana performed live on our NBC 23 channel.

Photos: Gaby Moreno

Photos: Gaby Moreno

















































Photos: Lori Herrera















Anything can happen on live television! NBC 23 anchor Jeremiah Wilcox ruffled some feathers while reporting from Borderfest.