PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is trying to make it easier for emergency crews to answer 911 calls and get residents immediate care.

The Plaque Assistance Program is designed to facilitate 911 services to residents who are in need of help at home.

The City of Pharr has given a 30-year Pharr resident a new reflective address plaque to assist her if she needs medical help.

“They can find us right away, I mean if we have an emergency or something like that, we’ll be able to, they will be able to get us real soon, really quick,” Rosalina Arevalo said.

Arrevalo adds the plaque will help 911 services find her home quickly.

Edvard Coronado, a code compliance officer with the City of Pharr, says the plaques will help not only residents, but EMS, police and fire departments.

“The City of Pharr noticed that we receive most of our 911 calls during the night, and it’s really difficult for the EMS, fire department and PD to locate some of the addresses,” Coronado said. “The goal of this program is to help our residents and help our 911 services to locate these addresses and provide the help they need.”

Coronado says the idea came from EMS services finding it difficult to locate homes in need of assistance.

The plaques, which are made from a reflective material, will help them locate houses more quickly.

Coronado mentioned anybody in Pharr can receive a plaque.

Residents can purchase a plaque for $10. Anyone who is 65 and older, a Veteran or a person with a disability qualifies for a free plaque.