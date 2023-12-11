HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Model, fashion designer, beauty pageant titleholder, and entrepreneur, Bibyana Marquez is a philanthropist and active in her community.

Through her nonprofit, Raíces De Dos Tierras (Roots Of Two Countries), she has worked to support families, women, and children along the Texas-Mexico border.

As a little girl, every Christmas season Bibyana would buy toys and donate them to local orphanages, group homes, and children in need. Now, through her nonprofit, she says she’s able to have a wider reach and help more people.

This year, Bibyana is teaming up with Kidztopia by Regency in Pharr. She said 120 children from Longoria Headstart have been invited to Kidztopia where Santa Claus will distribute toys.

The event is set for Dec. 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 708 E. Ferguson Ave. in Pharr.

For more information, call (956) 207-9253.

