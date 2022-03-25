HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Trisha Palm Valley Animal Society Trisha is extremely friendly and loves pets. She knows commands like sit and lay down. Trisha was brought to the shelter in January with a terrible skin condition that caused inflammation and hair loss. Our team started her on antibiotics, vitamins, and lots of TLC; her transformation has been amazing!

If interested in adopting Trisha head over to the Palm Valley Animal Society located at the Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539 or the Andrews Center: 2451 N US Exp. 281. Edinburg, TX 78541.