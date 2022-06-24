HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Sid Arthur Sid Arthur is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society

Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539. Andrews Center: 2451 N US Exp. 281. Edinburg, TX 78541

Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141. Website: www.pvastx.org – Social Media: @pvastx – Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx – TikTok: pvastx