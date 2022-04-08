HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Ghost KnowHe knows how to sit and is very attentive. He is very low on maintenance. He will not grow anymore and is alert. He is about a year old.

Titus Knows how to sit and how to give paw. Not only that he loves to play with balls.

“It is very important these beautiful dogs get adopted from the shelter because they do not belong in the shelter. We accept any kind of donations, but we need canned foods and collars. It is very hard to adopt out dogs that are older in age and that are larger in size.”

Pets are available for adoption at the Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center, 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575. For details call (956)544-7351 or visit their website.