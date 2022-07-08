HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Butters Butters is a male, 6-month-old Labrador mix. He is playful, and full of energy. He is very “treat-motivated” and will have no problems learning new tricks. Butters is available for adoption at the Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center.

The Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center is located at 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575

Phone number: (956)544-7351

Website: Search • Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage (brownsvilletx.gov)

Facebook : BTX BARCC – Instagram: BTX_BARCC