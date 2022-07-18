HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Amelia

Amelia is a year-old terrier and shepherd mix. She has a beautiful brown and white fur coat. Not only is she vaccinated and microchipped, but she is also a good girl who is crate and potty trained. She’s been through a long 60 days at the shelter and a foster home, so she’s ready for a place where she is loved and can call home.

Amelia is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

The Humane Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Ave.

Phone number: (956) 425-7297

Website: HSHTX.ORG

Spay/Neuter Website: https://www.hshtx.org/spay-neuter