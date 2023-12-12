HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this edition of Pet of the Week, stopping by the ValleyCentral studios is Florinda!

Florinda is a nine-week-old mixed breed who was recently injured by another dog but is on the fast track to recovery.

She is very loving and energetic and needs lots of attention. If you think you can offer Florinda a loving and forever home, call the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center at (956) 544-7351.

BARCC would also like to invite the public to its next adoption and fundraiser event at Parry’s Pizza on Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Twenty percent of all proceeds from this event will go to BARCC.

BARCC also reminds the public of its Paw-sada Celebration happening on Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.