HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Claus, a six-week-old kitten looking for his forever home.

This kitten is full of energy and would fit best with a family as a single pet home. Claus is ready for adoption and is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped.

BARCC’s next adoption event is on Dec. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the PetSmart located at 585 East Morrison Road in Brownsville.

The next free pet vaccination clinic event is set for Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ITEC Building located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.