Pet of the Week — Monroe, Myrcella, Gwyneth & Blythe, Bethany and Bridget

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Myrcella female/ 1 year old Myrcella came to the shelter after her owner could no longer care for her. She tends to be shy but once you gain her trust, she is ready to spend all her time.

Bethany female/ 6 months Bethany is ready to have a loving and supportive family. She came into the shelter wounded, unable to use her back legs. She continues to heal, and love and support from a family would aid in the process! Bethany is available for adoption or foster.

Monroe female/ 3 years old Monroe is sweet and loves attention! She loves pets and head rubs. She is looking for a home with someone wanting a cuddly companion.

Bridget Female/ 1 year, 3 months Have you ever seen such a charismatic dog? Bridget has also been able to heal from wounds before coming into the shelter, keeping a smile through the entire process. To help Bethany through the healing process, you can donate in her honor here.

Gwyneth & Blythe females — 2 months old / 1 year old This is a mother-daughter duo. They love spending time with others and each other. They can be adopted together or individually.

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.